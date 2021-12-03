Young designers are behind Chiefs L’Jarius Sneed’s Sunday game cleats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Three members of Kansas City Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is being recognized for their designs used to create cleats for Chiefs L’Jarius Sneed.

Sneed will wear the custom and special shoes during the upcoming home game against the Denver Broncos.

It’s part of the ‘My cause my cleats campaign,’ where the NFL has players sport shoes promoting a movement, charity or organization.

“I feel really honored, and amazed and proud of myself that I did that and I was chosen to do that,” said 17-year-old, Sandivel Lomeli-Cano.

FOX4 met with Sandivel Lomeli-Cano and 4th grader Yasmin Hunter, two of three chosen to create the Cleats worn by Sneed, Thursday afternoon.

The individual designs were combined for this final product.

Covered in flames and waves along with “hi” up front and “bye” in the back. The message is meaningful.

“Waves can knock you down, peer pressure you, suffocating, all that pressure on you. Once the ocean water calms down, you can swim back up,” Cano said.

“She had told me that day that it represented freedom. It was more than just about the drawing for her as far as pushing, also trying to get her out of her shell,” said mother of Hunter, Erica Rose. “Fourth graders don’t usually get to do something like that.”

Sneed previously teamed up with the organization to create the L’Jarius Sneed Dreambuilders Fund, which gives kids the opportunity to do things they love without worrying about finances.

“The kids, that’s the first thing I was doing it for, you know, just to help them out,” Sneed said in a video from the Chiefs. “I didn’t have that when I was little, so I always wanted to give back to the kids.”

After the game these special and custom cleats will be auctioned off.

The money raised will go towards Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kansas City.

“It’s just honestly giving us an opportunity to share the need for our program and share the need for more Bigs and Littles to enroll so we can provide more support through the community,” Chief Marketing Officer, Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Kansas City, Kristi Hutchison said.

View other player’s cleats and causes here.