Kansas City Royals launch ticket deal for fans who complete All-Star ballots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s time to vote for your Kansas City Royals All-Stars. The club is asking for your support in exchange for a deal on tickets.

Fans who submit at least 5 All-Star ballots and select the Kansas City Royals as their favorite team will receive a code for 50% off tickets. The code is good for up to eight tickets to one game. The seats will be located in the Outfield Plaza and View Level sections. Additional information is available through the Royals.

You can vote up to five times during any 24-hour period on MLB.com and you can also cast your vote on Google by searching for your favorite player or “MLB All-Star Vote.”

The first phase of voting ends on Thursday, June 24. The top three players at each position in each league, plus nine outfielders, advance to the final week of voting to determine the starters for the game.

Fans also have the chance to win a trip to Kansas City Royals Spring Training games by filling out All-Star ballots.

The All-Star Game is July 13, 2021, at Coors Field in Denver. You can watch it at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 4.

