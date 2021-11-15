Kansas City stuns Mizzou, 80-66

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Kansas City’s Jacob Johnson (4) celebrates with teammate Evan Gilyard II (1) during a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, in Columbia, Mo. Kansas City won 80-66. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

The head scratcher of the college basketball season has to be this game. Kansas City goes to Columbia and beats the Missouri Tigers handily 80-66 on Monday night at Mizzou Arena. The Roos led this contest 32-23 and increased that lead in the second half to hand the Tigers an embarrassing loss. Evan Gilyard II led Kanas City (1-2) with 28 points. Teammate Marvin Nesbitt Jr. scored 20 points. The Tigers (1-1) were led in scoring by Kobe Brown’s 20 points. newcomer DaJuan Gordon made his Tigers debut, scoring seven points.

