Kansas City stuns Mizzou, 80-66

The head scratcher of the college basketball season has to be this game. Kansas City goes to Columbia and beats the Missouri Tigers handily 80-66 on Monday night at Mizzou Arena. The Roos led this contest 32-23 and increased that lead in the second half to hand the Tigers an embarrassing loss. Evan Gilyard II led Kanas City (1-2) with 28 points. Teammate Marvin Nesbitt Jr. scored 20 points. The Tigers (1-1) were led in scoring by Kobe Brown’s 20 points. newcomer DaJuan Gordon made his Tigers debut, scoring seven points.