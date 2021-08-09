Kansas City unveils $3M plan to restore Satchel Paige house

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas speaks at a news conference Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in front of the former home of baseball great Satchel Paige in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Kansas City, Mo. City officials announced the selection of a local group to restore the historic building. (Shelly Yang/The Kansas City Star via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A $3 million renovation plan for the fire-damaged former home of baseball great Leroy “Satchel” Paige in Kansas City, Missouri, has been unveiled on the 50th anniversary of his entry to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Star reports that some of the possible features announced Monday include a coffee shop, event and meeting space, and a bakery.

The project will celebrate Paige’s legacy as a ballplayer in the Negro Leagues. He became famous for striking out white major leaguers before the color barrier was broken and Black athletes were allowed into the Major Leagues.