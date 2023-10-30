LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas and Kansas State both found themselves back in the AP Top 25 after very convincing wins on Saturday.

The Jayhawks secured one of their biggest wins in program history, knocking off 10th-ranked Oklahoma, giving them their first loss.

With the win, Kansas vaulted to number 22 in the rankings as the Big 12 race appears to be wide open. They sit at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

They face Iowa State on the road on Saturday at 6 p.m.

Kansas State also made a statement with a dominant 41-0 shutout against the Houston Cougars. The Wildcats moved to 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the conference.

They have a tough matchup with seventh-ranked Texas on Saturday at 11 a.m. on FOX.

Mizzou also saw a rise in the Top 25 despite having a bye last week.

They jumped up two spots to number 14. They will have the ultimate test on Saturday when they go on the road to play first-ranked Georgia.

They are currently 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. A win for the Tigers could certainly put them in the College Football Playoff conversation.