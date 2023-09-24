COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers football teams both entered the AP Top 25 after their victories this week.

Kansas defeated BYU at home in their conference opener on Saturday and Mizzou was able to beat Memphis. Both wins have the teams at 4-0.

Mizzou is ranked 23 while Kansas sits right below them at 24.

This is Mizzou’s first time being ranked since October of 2019 and the first time both team’s have been ranked at the same time since 2009.

Kansas was also ranked last year. They will face third-ranked Texas on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Mizzou will open up SEC play on Saturday at 3 p.m. against Vanderbilt.