The comeback was historic. Kansas won the National Championship in men’s basketball on Monday night after trailing North Carolina by 15 at halftime. The Tar Heels led by as many as 16 points in the first half. The Jayhawks stormed back to win 72-69 for their first National Title since 2008. CBC alum Caleb Love had a tough shooting night for North Carolina connecting on only 5 of 24 shots finishing with 13 points. North Carolina still had a chance to tie it at the buzzer, but a three point shot was off the mark. Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji was named the Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. It’s the fourth national championship for the Jayhawks.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction