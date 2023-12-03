COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Kansas City area can add a couple more high school football state championships to the trophy case on the Missouri side before the year is over.

Kearney and Liberty North went to Mizzou’s Faurot Field and brought home championships in their respective classes.

Kearney defeated Hillsboro 68-28 to take home the 2023 Class 4 Missouri State Championship. The Bulldogs raced to a 27-7 lead by the second quarter and never looked back.

It is Kearney’s fifth state championship in program history, with the last coming in 2015.

Second-year head coach Logan Minnick was on staff for that state championship as an assistant and on staff for the team that was a state finalist in 2016.

Liberty North won the Class 6 State Championship (the highest class in Missouri) with a 38-7 win over Christian Brothers College. The Eagles scored 38 unanswered points after the Cadets scored first.

The game ended with 3:15 to go in the fourth quarter after two personal fouls were called on CBC.

It was a rematch of the 2021 championship game the Eagles lost. CBC has knocked LN out of the last two state playoffs.

It’s Liberty North’s first state championship in school history.

North Platte fell short in their first state championship appearance by losing the Class 1 State Championship 29-0 to Marionville.

The Kansas City area ends the 2023 high school football season with five state champions:

KSHSAA 4A – St. Thomas Aquinas

KSHSAA 5A – Mill Valley

KSHSAA 6A – Gardner-Edgerton

MSHSAA Class 4 – Kearney

MSHSAA Class 6 – Liberty North