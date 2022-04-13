INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The No. 3 Kansas City Comets are headed to the MASL Playoffs Semifinals against the No. 2 Florida Tropics after a thrilling win over the No. 6 Dallas Sidekicks.

The series required an extra period of play to decide who moved on, but during game 2 at Cable Dahmer Arena, Comets midfielder Eduardo “Benji” Monreal pulled out a filthy finish from his bag of tricks to give the team a 2-1 lead.

Monreal starts the counter-attack and lobs the ball forward for Lucas Sousa. Sousa controls the ball and bounces it off the wall near the goalkeepers post.

The bounce finds the trailing Monreal, who decides the a normal finish just wouldn’t cut it for the playoffs.

Benji pulls out a rabona-style goal mid-air with his right leg crossing behind his left leg to fool the sidekick’s goalkeeper and find the back of the net.

Monreal’s second goal of the post season went viral and was ranked No. 5 on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays on Wednesday.

The Comets wound up losing Game 2 7-5. but won the extra time match 3-1 to advance, but despite the result, Benji’s goal caught all the attention from the matchup.

Game 1 between the Kansas City Comets and Florida Tropics will kick off from Cable Dahmer Arena on Saturday, April 16 at 6 p.m. Game 2 will be played a week later at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida at 5 p.m.