KC NWSL: Everything you need to know about 1st season home opener

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City National Women’s Soccer League team begins a monumental chapter in its young history on Wednesday night, taking the pitch for their first ever seasonal home opener.

Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas will be filled with teal-clad supporters for the team’s match against the Chicago Red Stars at 7 p.m. Kansas City (0-0-2) will be looking for its first win in franchise history following a thrilling 2-2 draw with the Houston Dash on Sunday.

Kansas City celebrates KC NWSL

The Kansas City metro will be decked out in teal following a team-led push for supporters to celebrate “Teal Time.”

Kansas City landmarks and businesses will be lit up in teal, including Union Station and other downtown buildings. 

The historic Fountain in Mill Creek Park on the Plaza turned teal at 8 a.m., and fans and businesses across the metro are encouraged to participate by wearing teal or team apparel in support of women’s sports.

Going to the game?

Parking for Wednesday’s match opens at 4 p.m. CT. Each vehicle with a parking pass will receive a vinyl car decal. Pregame, Kathleen and the One Nite Stand Band will be performing outside of Legends Field. 

The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2021 schedule magnet, and the iconic “We Play for KC” letter display will be present inside the gates for fans to take pictures with. 

The National Anthem will be performed by Maelyn Jarmon, Season 16 winner of The Voice. There will also be a halftime performance from the Marching Cobras, a Kansas City-based drill team.

How to watch

Tickets are available as Legends Field has been moved to full capacity. Additionally, many unique premium experiences are available for Wednesday’s match, including:

  • Pitchside Seating
  • Legends Club
  • Corner Terrace

If you want to watch the game on TV, the game will be carried on CBS Sports Network.

