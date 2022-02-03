Six years after leaving St. Louis, Rams exec says ‘work to do’ in L.A.

ST. LOUIS–For the second straight year, the NFL’s Super Bowl will be played in the home stadium of one of the game’s competitors, when the Los Angeles Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals February 13. Whether it will feel like a home-field advantage remains to be seen. The Rams have struggled to attract more fans than some of their opponents this season, including at last week’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff addressed that issue with reporters Wednesday.

“You cannot get to be at the pinnacle of this market by having one great season. You get to the pinnacle of this market by having great season after great season after great decade after great decade — and building fans and generations of fans with that. That only comes with sustained success and sustained investment in the market, in the community, in schools. Building relationships. That’s not overnight.”

The team is in its second Super Bowl in six seasons since returning to Los Angeles. It left St. Louis after the 2015 season and 2 Super Bowl appearances in 21 years in Missouri.

As The Los Angeles Times reported: “The most important thing we can do to build this franchise after being gone for 20 years is to capture the next generation of fans,” Demoff said, adding, “It’s not about flipping someone who’s a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, who grew up in Pittsburgh and moved to Los Angeles and becomes a Rams fan.

“That’s great if it happens but that may not be realistic. What it’s about is their kids who are 8, 9, 10 years old, growing up wearing Cooper Kupp jerseys, wearing Aaron Donald jerseys and becoming lifelong Rams fans.

“That’s what these two weeks truly are about, and that’s what this season’s been about.”

Demoff did not appear to use the media availability to take any swipes at St. Louis, unlike a recent Los Angeles Times columnist who made the same point, but did so at the expense of the team’s former Missouri home.