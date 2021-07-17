Kim & Goldschmidt help Cards shut down Giants, 3-1

K.K. Kim pitched six shutout innings, while Paul Goldschmidt hit a decisive two run homer to lead the Cardinals to a 3-1 win over the Giants on Saturday night at Busch Stadium. Kim evened his season record at 5-5 with the shutout outing. It happened with Kim’s family in the Busch Stadium crowd, watching him pitch for the first time and he did not disappoint them. Goldschmidt had three hits in the game, including the sixth inning home run to give the Cardinals a 3-0 lead. Tyler O’Neill started the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning, his 16th of the season and first since June 9. Alex Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth inning to get the save. It’s his 21st save of the season in 21 chances.