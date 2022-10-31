Four goals in a span of 6:15 by the Kings doomed the Blues in a 5-1 loss on Halloween night at Enterprise Center. The Kings grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first period on a goal by Gabriel Valardi. Then the second period happened! The Kings got goals by Carl Grundstrom at 3;44, Anze Kopitar at 5:06, Arthur Kaliyev at 7:39 and Grundstrom again at 9:59 ending Jordan Binnington’s night.

The Blues long goal came from Alexey Toropchenko, but that’s all the offense could get against Kings goalie Jonathan Quick, who made 27 saves in the win.

The Blues will try to end their now five game losing streak on Thursday when the New York Islanders come to Enterprise Center.