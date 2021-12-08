Kirkwood alum Jay Maclin finds new college home

Missouri wide receiver Jay Maclin warms up before the start of an NCAA college football game between LSU and Missouri Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

ST. LOUIS–Former Kirkwood wide receiver Jay Maclin, who left the University of Missouri football team to enter the transfer portal back in October, announced Wednesday that he’ll be moving to the state of Texas for his next college football home.

Maclin, a three-star recruit out of high school, committed first to the former Mizzou staff and stuck with the pledge when Eli Drinkwitz replaced Barry Odom after the 2019 season. Maclin caught one pass for 5 yards in 2020 and played sparingly in 2021 as a redshirt freshman, after breaking his forearm in preseason camp.

Maclin is the second transfer Wednesday to announce a commitment to North Texas, joining former Louisiana Tech QB JD Head.