Kirkwood football alum MyCole Pruitt in surgery after ‘awful’ NFL ankle injury

Tennessee Titans tight end MyCole Pruitt is taken off the field after being injured in the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/James Kenney)

ST. LOUIS–The Tennessee Titans have the top seed in the AFC heading into the final week of the National Football League season despite injuries to key players like Derrick Henry and Julio Jones, but another injury suffered Sunday will keep a St. Louis area high school football product on the sidelines indefinitely.

Tennessee Tight End MyCole Pruitt (Kirkwood) was blocking on a run play Sunday in the second quarter of the Titans’ win over Miami when he was injured. Players on the field, including the opposing Dolphins, quickly motioned for medical personnel to come to his aid. He was carted off the field.

It’s awful. We all know what we signed up for and what this game gives us and sometimes takes away,” Tennessee Head Coach Mike Vrabel said after the game. “He had been playing well and playing physical, helping us in the run game and catching the ones we threw to him.”

Vrabel confirmed Monday that Pruitt was having surgery Monday and would be out an extended period of time.

Pruitt has appeared in 16 games for the Titans in the 2021-22 season, and has been with Tennessee since 2018. He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft by the Minnesota Vikings after a college career at Southern Illinois.