Kirkwood Head Football Coach Farrell Shelton announces retirement

ST. LOUIS, Mo- A longtime fixture on high school football sidelines in St. Louis is calling it a career.

Kirkwood High School announced Tuesday that Head Football Coach Farrell Shelton is retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the current school year. Shelton went 48-14 in six years at the helm for the Pioneers after spending a quarter of a century teaching and coaching at Eureka.

Shelton was named Coach of the Year in 2016 as he guided the Pioneers to the 2016 Class 6 state championship.

The news release from the school points out that Shelton will finish his career undefeated in the annual Turkey Day game against archrival Webster Groves. The game will not be played in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After 31 years-Coach Shelton is retiring from teaching and coaching at the end of the 20-21 sch. year.