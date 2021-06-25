Kirkwood HS alum, SLU Softball player earns NCAA Woman of the Year nomination

ST. LOUIS – Kirkwood High School graduate and current SLU Softball first baseman Sadie Wise has been nominated for the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.

Wise is Saint Louis University’s nominee. She was named Saint Louis’ 2020-21 Outstanding Female Senior Student-Athlete. She also earned A-10 All-Academic honors this past season for the second time in her career. She is a three-time member of the A-10 Commissioner’s Honor Roll and a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-America Scholar-Athlete.

The athletes are nominated based on academic success, athletic accomplishments, and leadership in the community. The Atlantic 10’s senior woman administrators will select two of the nominees from the conference to be finalists for the award.

Wise started every game of her career. She holds SLU’s career records for batting average (.378), slugging percentage (.664), home runs (33), doubles (48), and total bases (365). She holds SLU’s single-season records for batting average (.438), home runs (16), doubles (19), and total bases (119).

Wise earned her bachelor’s degree in occupational science. She is now working on her master’s degree in occupational therapy at SLU.

She has completed nearly 80 hours of community service in the St. Louis area. Some of the organizations she’s worked with include Forward Through Ferguson, Places for People, Kirkwood School District Nutrition on the Weekends, Special Needs Soccer Association, Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, Flance Early Learning Center, Girls on the Run, Gateway 180 Homeless Services, Campus Kitchen, All-Star Performance baseball and softball training facility, Missouri Butterfly Dreams and Overground Railroad afterschool tutoring.

Bill Barrett/Saint Louis University Athletics.

The winner of the 2021 NCAA Woman of the Year Award will be announced in the fall.