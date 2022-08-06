ST. LOUIS – Matt Pauley is the newest voice at KMOX, but he isn’t new to St. Louis.

“It’s been fun,” Pauley said. “I grew up in St. Louis, left for college and I hadn’t been back since.”

After graduating from Ladue High School and attending Kansas State University, Pauley began a career in baseball broadcast that took him on a 20-year journey spanning most of the country, working in cities ranging from Albany, GA to Colorado Springs, CO. His final stop was in Milwaukee, covering the Brewers.

Finally, he got the chance to come home.

“When I heard about the opportunity, I went for it hard,” Pauley said. “It was like a dream job.”

The move just made sense.

Pauley’s father worked for KMOX, Pauley grew up listening to iconic broadcasters like Jack Buck and Mike Shannon and, like most St. Louis baseball fans, Pauley grew up a Cardinals fan.

“I remember sleeping outside Busch Stadium for playoff tickets,” Pauley admitted. “My mom and I used to go to every Opening day.”

You can listen to Pauley in his role as a studio host for the St. Louis Cardinals Radio Network. He also hosts “Sports Open Line” on KMOX.