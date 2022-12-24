The Blues squandered a 4-3 late late in the third period, and lost to the Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout on Friday night in Las Vegas. Noel Acciari scored to make it 4-3 Blues, but Vegas got the tying goal from Chandler Stephenson with just 1:36 to go in the game to send the contest to overtime. Stephenson then scored the winning goal in the shootout to end the game.

The Blues got three goals in the second period from Pavel Buchnevich, Vladimir Tarasenko and Justin Faulk to take a 3-2 lead. Alex Pietrangelo opened the scoring in the first period to give the Knights a 1-0 lead. It was Petro’s first goal against his former team.

The Blues finish the five game road trip with a respectable 3-1-1 record. They are off for three days over Christmas and will resume play on December 27th when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs.