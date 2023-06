Recently graduated Mizzou basketball star Kobe Brown is now a member of the NBA. At the league’s annual draft on Thursday night, Brown was selected with the final pick of the first round by the Los Angeles Clippers. Brown was a four year starter for the Tigers. He averaged 15 points per game in his senior season. Kobe played in 123 games in his Mizzou career scoring more than 1,300 points.

