Kofi returns but Illini lose big to Cincinnati, 71-51

Kofi Cockburn returned to the Illini lineup as they were in Kansas City on Monday night to play in the Hall of Fame Classic. He scored 18 points in his return, the only problem? Cincinnati manhandled Illinois 71-51. The Illini ran out to a big 23-8 lead, but then fell flat. Cincinnati dominated the remainder of the first half to lead at the break, 34-31. The Bearcats poured it on in the second to pull away and pull the upset of the 14th ranked team in the country. Mike Saunders led Cincinnati in scoring with 20 points. Teammate Jeremiah Davenport added 19 points for the Bearcats, now 5-0. Illinois drops to 2-2 on the season. They will play Kansas State in the consolation game on Tuesday in Kansas City. Cincinnati and Arkansas will play for the Hall of Fame Classic championship.