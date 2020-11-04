Kolten Wong wins second consecutive Gold Glove award

ST LOUIS, MO – AUGUST 09: Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals throws to first base against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third inning at Busch Stadium on August 9, 2019 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo- Less than a week after the Cardinals declined Kolten Wong’s 2021 contract option, making him a free agent, the second baseman won his second straight Rawlings Gold Glove award for defensive excellence at the position.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic which condensed the season, finalists and winners are only being determined via sabermetrics, without a voting component featuring managers and coaches. Catcher Yadier Molina was upset with that decision, which kept him off the finalist list in 2020.

The Cardinals declined Wong’s $12.5 million option for 2021 as the team braces for a reduced payroll without knowing when fans will be allowed back in Busch Stadium. The team has not publicly ruled out trying to bring him back, but it would appear Wong will have suitors on the free agent market.

Wong bested Adam Frazier of the Pirates and Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs