The CW Network and LIV Golf have finalized a broadcast schedule for the first season of the LIV Golf League.

The new golf league and burgeoning rival of the PGA will launch its 2023 season with a tournament at Mayakoba in Mexico, on Feb. 24-26. The CW (which airs on KPLR 11 in St. Louis) will air 14 events—eight domestic and six international tournaments—in seven countries. The 2023 LIV Golf League will return to five venues that hosted events of the 2022 LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Friday rounds will air exclusively on The CW App, while Saturday and Sunday rounds will be broadcast on both The CW Network and the app.

The CW is 75%-owned by Nexstar Media Group, Inc., which also owns FOX 2 and KPLR 11.

The 14 LIV Golf League tournaments have been scheduled to avoid competing with PGA Tour majors and other international team events.

The events will feature star-studded fields, including prior majors winners Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Brooks Koepka, Graeme McDowell, Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith, Henrik Stenson, and Bubba Watson.

The 2023 LIV Golf League will showcase simultaneous individual and team play, with a Team Championship slated for the season’s end.

The 2023 LIV Golf League schedule

February 24-26

Mayakoba’s El Camaleón Golf Course (Mexico)

March 17-19

The Gallery Golf Club (Tucson, Arizona)

March 31-April 2

Orange County National (Orlando, Florida)

April 21-23

The Grange Golf Club (Adelaide, Australia)

April 28-30

The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club (Singapore)

May 12-14

Cedar Ridge Country Club (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

May 26-28

Trump National Golf Club (Washington D.C.)

June 30-July 2

Real Club Valderrama (Spain)

July 7-9

Centurion Club (London, United Kingdom)

August 4-6

The Old White at The Greenbrier (White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia)

August 11-13

Trump National Golf Club Bedminster (Bedminster, New Jersey)

September 22-24

Rich Harvest Farms (Chicago, Illinois)

October 20-22

Trump National Doral Golf Club (Miami, Florida)

November 3-5

Royal Greens Golf & Country Club (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia)

LIV Golf was founded in 2021 and is financed by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.