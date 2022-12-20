The Blues four game winning streak came to an end on Tuesday night when the Kraken cracked the Blues 5-2 in Seattle. Before the game the Blues announced Jordan Kyrou would not play in the game. After recording his first career hat trick against the Canucks on Monday night, Kyrou took a hard hit into the boards courtesy of the Canucks Kyle Burroughs. The hit was clean, but Kyrou’s head made contact with the glass boards. The Blues listed Kyrou out with an upper body injury.

In the game against the Kraken, Seattle opened the scoring late in the first period on Ryan Donato’s goal. The Kraken then took command in the second period scoring three times, Carson Soucy, Daniel Sprong and Jared McCann.

The Blues did cut the 4-0 deficit in half with two third period goals from Colton Parayko and Pavel Buchnevich to make it 4-2. A Brandon Tanev empty net goal finished the scoring and the 5-2 Kraken win.

It’s the first victory for Seattle over the Blues in team history. St. Louis had won the first five meetings between the two teams.

The Blues conclude their long five game road trip on Friday against the Golden Knights in Las Vegas.