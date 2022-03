On Thursday, the Blues announced that star defenseman Torey Krug will be out week to week with an upper body injury. Krug suffered the injury, apparently his left hand or wrist when he was slashed by a Washington Capitals player in their game this past Tuesday. Krug has played in 57 games this season scoring 8 goals along with 27 assists and a plus-minus rating of +24.

