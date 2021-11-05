Krug & Schenn out for Blues

Two more Blues players will be missing from the team’s lineup for their upcoming game on Sunday in Anaheim, CA against the Ducks. Center Brayden Schenn was sent back to St. Louis on Friday for evaluation of an upper body injury that first occurred in the Blues game with the Blackhawks on October 30th. Schenn aggravated the injury in the team’s last game on Thursday night in San Jose against the Sharks.

Torey Krug has been placed on the Blues non-roster Covid protocols list. He becomes the fifth player on the team to have to go on that list this season. Currently on the list are Ryan O’Reilly, Ville Husso, Kyle Clifford and now Krug. Defenseman Calle Rosen has been recalled from the Blues AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Forward Dakota Joshua was also sent back to Springfield after playing three games with the Blues.