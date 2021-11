ST. LOUIS – Kurt Warner burst onto the NFL scene in a historic fashion. It was a story that felt like a Hollywood script, but fans in St. Louis experienced the meteoric rise in person as fans of the Rams.

Now, the Kurt and Brenda Warner story is a movie. “American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story” comes out on Christmas Day.

FOX-2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked about the movie and their time in St. Louis.