Jordan Kyrou scored the three goal hat trick to help the Blues to a 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets on Saturday night in Columbus, Ohio. It’s St. Louis’ 2nd straight victory. Kyrou scored one goal in the first period, then added two more in the third to notch the hat trick. Brandon Saad and Sammy Blais also scored for the Blues. Backup goalie Thomas Greiss got a rare start and stopped 38 of 40 Blue Jackets shots to get the win.

The Blues get right back to work Sunday when they return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights. They have the best record in the NHL’s western conference. The puck drops at 6:00 PM.