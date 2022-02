St. Louis Blues’ Jordan Kyrou participates in the Skills Competition fastest skater event, part of the NHL All-Star weekend, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou was the fastest skater at the NHL Skills Competition on Friday night in Las Vegas. Kyrou beat seven other NHL All-Stars with a time of 13.55 seconds. Kyrou skated fifth and had to wait out Dylan Larkin, Cale Makar and Connor McDavid’s skates to insure the victory. The Kings Adrian Kempe finished second with a time of 13.585 seconds.

Kyrou will play in his first NHL All-Star game on Saturday, skating for the Central Division All-Stars. The game starts at 2:00 PM.