LADUE, Mo — If you’ve been to a sports event at Ladue Horton Watkins high school the past few years — you’ve likely been entertained by a few cheer teams during halftime.

One of those cheer teams, The Sparke Effect, is designed not only to entertain but to shine a light on the importance of inclusivity.

With the idea that anyone can be a cheerleader, The Sparkle Effect is a program that creates cheer squads that include students with and without disabilities on the same team.

Ladue’s Sparkle Cheer team is one of more than 200 teams across the nation. According to its website, the program has reached upwards of 20,000 students with and without disabilities.