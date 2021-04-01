Lafayette High School alum Luke Voit starts season with Yankees on injured list

ST. LOUIS – Last season, the pride of Lafayette High School and Yankees player Luke Voit led the MLB with 22 homers In just 56 games.
Voit will start this season on the injured list. He had knee surgery for a partially torn meniscus and will be out for about a month.
“I had three opinions from three different doctors and it was either cortisone and drain it and I’d probably have to do that a couple more times during the season,” Voit said. “I didn’t want to play hurt, after last year with playing with that foot injury I was just done playing hurt and I wanted to play 100 percent and I feel like it was the right thing and I’m glad I got it done.”