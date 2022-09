It’s a star studded leader board atop the leaderboard after one round of the Ascension Charity Classic at Norwood Hills Country Club. Bernhard Langer and Padraig Harrington each shot opening round scores of 65 to lead the second year tournament. Ernie Els, Jose Maria Olazabal, Mike Weir, Steven Alker and Steve Flesch all sit at 5 under par and tied for second place. Round two is Saturday at Norwood Hills.

Here is reaction from co-leader Bernhard Langer after round one.