Laszewski, Wisconsin women beat Illinois in Big Ten tourney

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Abby Laszewski had 24 points and 10 rebounds, Imani Lewis added 14 points and nine boards, and Wisconsin beat Illinois 71-55 in the Big Ten Conference tournament. Wisconsin, which snapped a seven-game skid, play Rutgers in the second round. Five different players scored in an 11-0 run that gave Wisconsin a 28-16 lead with four minutes to go before halftime. Illinois twice trimmed its deficit to eight points in the fourth quarter but Laszewski answered with four consecutive points each time. Ali Andrews had 15 points and freshman Kennedi Myles had 13 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks Illinois.