Late foul call lifts VCU over Billikens; NCAA tourney status in doubt

The Saint Louis University Billikens’ path to March Madness took a major hit Tuesday night, with a 67-65 loss to VCU, meaning that the team may have to win the Atlantic 10 basketball tournament in order to reach the NCAA tournament.
The Billikens trailed by 4 at the half 33-29 and in the second half were down by 8, before going on a 13-0 run to take the lead. Tied at 65 in the final minute, a controversial foul called on SLU guard Yuri Collins sent VCU’s Adrian Baldwin, Jr. to the line for two free throws with just seconds left, after the Billikens thought they had the ball off a turnover with a chance to win.
Baldwin made both free throws and a Javonte Perkins three point attempt failed at the buzzer.
Vince Williams led the Rams with 16 points, while Baldwin added 15. Levi Stockard III (Vashon) added 9.
Hasahn French led Saint Louis with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin added 16 points and 12 rebounds.
The loss drops SLU to 11-5 on the season, and 4-4 in conference play. The Billikens host Richmond on Friday night.