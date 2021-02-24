Late foul call lifts VCU over Billikens; NCAA tourney status in doubt

Virginia Commonwealth’s Jamir Watkins(0) tries to block the shot of Saint Louis’ Jordan Goodwin during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 in Richmond, Va. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

The Saint Louis University Billikens’ path to March Madness took a major hit Tuesday night, with a 67-65 loss to VCU, meaning that the team may have to win the Atlantic 10 basketball tournament in order to reach the NCAA tournament.

The Billikens trailed by 4 at the half 33-29 and in the second half were down by 8, before going on a 13-0 run to take the lead. Tied at 65 in the final minute, a controversial foul called on SLU guard Yuri Collins sent VCU’s Adrian Baldwin, Jr. to the line for two free throws with just seconds left, after the Billikens thought they had the ball off a turnover with a chance to win.

Hasahn French on the final foul called on Yuri Collins by referee Ted Valentine after Jordan Goodwin turned and headed up court with the ball: “It was horrible, horrible call. Yuri played great defense. That was the second late call that was called in that game.” — stu durando (@studurando) February 24, 2021

Late whistle by Teddy V but 100 percent a foul on Yuri Collins. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 24, 2021

Baldwin made both free throws and a Javonte Perkins three point attempt failed at the buzzer.

Vince Williams led the Rams with 16 points, while Baldwin added 15. Levi Stockard III (Vashon) added 9.

Hasahn French led Saint Louis with 21 points and 8 rebounds. Jordan Goodwin added 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The loss drops SLU to 11-5 on the season, and 4-4 in conference play. The Billikens host Richmond on Friday night.