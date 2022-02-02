Late-game troubles mount for Tigers in loss to Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) – Myreon Jones had 18 points and five 3-pointers, Tyree Appleby scored all 17 of his points in the second half and Florida beat Missouri 66-65 in a game moved ahead six hours due to a winter storm.

Missouri took the lead with 16:03 left in the second half and held it until the closing seconds when Appleby made two free throws at 7.9. Amari Davis appeared to have an open layup at the other end but Florida forward Tuongthach Gatkek blocked it out of bounds. Missouri inbounded it with 2.2 seconds left, but Jarron Coleman’s corner 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer. Florida made 17 straight free throws over the final 7:55 – with eight coming from Appleby in the closing three minutes. Ronnie DeGray III scored 13 points for Missouri.

The Tigers fell to 8-13 and are scheduled to face Texas A&M Saturday.