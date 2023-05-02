ST. LOUIS – Missouri played host to the NFL Draft last weekend in Kansas City, a fitting time for one former first-round pick around the St. Louis area to reflect on his selection.

Laurence Maroney, the pride of Normandy High School, was drafted 21st overall by the New England Patriots in 2006.

Maroney recently sat down with Martin Kilcoyne to discuss his call to the NFL, his relationship to football greats Bill Belicheck and Tom Brady and his memorable touchdown in Super Bowl XLII.

This Saturday, Maroney is hosting an “athlete mental health” initiative at Normandy High School from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many mental health professionals who deal with athletes will attend, and Pasta House will also serve food to those attending.