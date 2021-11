KANSAS CITY, MO – SEPTEMBER 11: An exterior view of the eastern face of Arrowhead Stadium before a game between the New York Jets and the Kansas City Chiefs on September 11, 2005 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chiefs won 27-7. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS- If you are heading to Kansas City for tonight’s Monday Night Football game featuring the Chiefs, you may want to plan some extra time.

There are several work zones along I-70 to consider as you plan your travel. MODOT says you will want to look for alternate routes or plan extra time because some of the backups could be significant.

The Chiefs are playing the Giants at Arrowhead. The kickoff is at 7:15 p.m.

