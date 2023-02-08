Lebron James is now the king of scoring in NBA history! King James scored 38 points in the Lakers 133-130 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. The 38 point performance pushed James past all-time NBA scoring leader Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James scored on a fall away jump shot in the third quarter to give him 38,388 career points passing Jabbar’s record of 38,387 that had stood since 1989. Jabbar was in attendance at the game and presented James with the ball used to break the NBA scoring record.

