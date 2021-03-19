Lee easily advances at NCAA wrestling, Iowa leads team race

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • Purdue's Devin Schroder, bottom, wrestles Michigan State's RayVon Foley in the second round of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Wrestlers wait for to take the floor for their matches in the second round of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles West Virginia's Killian Cardinale during their 125-pound match in the second round of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Nebraska's Liam Cronin, left, takes on Central Michigan's Drew Hildebrandt during their 125-pound match in the second round of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Iowa's Spencer Lee, right, wrestles West Virginia's Killian Cardinale during their 125-pound match in the second round of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Iowa's Spencer Lee, top, wrestles West Virginia's Killian Cardinale during their 125-pound match in the second round of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
  • Northern Iowa's Brody Teske, top, takes on Northwestern's Michael Deaugustino during their 125-pound match in the second round of the NCAA wrestling championships Thursday, March 18, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Iowa is well positioned to end a 10-year team championship drought at the NCAA wrestling championships. The Hawks had eight of their 10 wrestlers reach the quarterfinals Friday and lead the team race with 33.5 points.

Penn State is going for its fifth straight title and ninth in 10 years and was second with 28 points and seven quarterfinalists.

Spencer Lee is the Iowa 125-pounder bidding for a third straight national title. He needed only 93 seconds to end his opening match against Virginia’s Patrick McCormick and he won by major decision over West Virginia’s Killian Cardinale.

St. Louis Sports

FOX2 Sports is your home for the latest information about the St. Louis Cardinals, the St. Louis Blues, Saint Louis University, the University of Missouri, and the University of Illinois.

Are the Cardinals making a big trade? Are the Blues ready for another Stanley Cup run? Is someone going to sign a major free-agent deal? Are the Tigers, Billikens and Illini bringing in the next big recruiting class? We cover all the big games that matter.

The MLS is coming to St. Louis in 2023 and we’ll be here for the start of STL SC too. The XFL thrived in its reboot season playing at the Dome at America’s Center, and if the BattleHawks return in 2022, we’ll be there to tackle it.

St. Louis is home to some of the best high school student-athletes who go on to succeed in the pros and beyond. Before Larry Hughes, Bradley Beal and Jayson Tatum made a name for themselves as Division I NCAA basketball stars at SLU, Florida, and Duke, they played at CBC and Chaminade. Before Ezekiel Elliott, Sheldon Richardson and Jeremy Maclin became Ohio State Buckeyes and Missouri Tigers and NFL first-round draft picks, they went to John Burroughs, Gateway Tech and Kirkwood. All of them were featured in the FOX2 Prep Zone before they went off to the SEC, Big 12, Big Ten and beyond.

Members of our team, including Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne, Charlie Marlow, and Rich Gould have covered every significant moment in St. Louis sports since 1987, from the football Cardinals’ departure for Arizona to the arrival of the St. Louis Rams; from the Mark McGwire home run chase to the Cardinals’ World Series titles, to the St. Louis Rams and the Greatest Show on Turf era’s Super Bowl crown; from Brett Hull to Vladimir Tarasenko, we’ve covered the Blues all the way to the team’s first Stanley Cup.

Think of all the great characters in St. Louis area sports history. Jack Buck, Mike Shannon, Charlie Spoonhour, Norm Stewart, Whitey Herzog, Tony LaRussa, Stan Musial, Dick Vermiel, Lou Brock, Albert Pujols, Kurt Warner, Ozzie Smith, Hull, Pat Maroon, Keith Tkachuk, Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, David Freese. All of them talk to us.

Popular

Latest News

More News