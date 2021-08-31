Legally blind St. Louis swimmer wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 30: Colleen Young of Team United States after winning the silver medal Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM13 Final on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Yuichi Yamazaki/Getty Images)

TOKYO – Native St. Louisan Colleen Young won silver in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Monday at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Young swam the race in 2:26.80. She was 5.36 seconds behind Carlotta Gilli of Italy who won gold.

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 30: Colleen Young of Team United States competes in Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM12 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 30: (L-R) Silver medalist Colleen Young of Team United States, gold medalistCarlotta Gilli of Team Italy and bronze medalist Shokhsanamkhon Toshpulatova of Team Uzbekistan pose in the podium of Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM13 on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

TOKYO, JAPAN – AUGUST 30: Carlotta Gilli of Team Italy is congratulated by Colleen Young of Team United States Women’s 200m Individual Medley – SM13 Final on day 6 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre on August 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

“I’ve never medaled in the 2 IM internationally before. What an absolute dream of a race,” Young wrote on Instagram.

WHAT A WILD NIGHT 🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈🥈 pic.twitter.com/qPnFHEhjDW — Colleen Young (@_CRYoung) August 30, 2021

Young was born with albinism and is legally blind. She graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016 and then attended Fairfield University. She graduated with a degree in Communications.

She is a three-time Paralympian (2012, 2016, 2020). She came in 8th in the Women’s 100m Backstroke earlier in these games. In the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games she got bronze in the 100m Breaststroke, 4th in the 100m Backstroke, and 5th in the 200m Individual Medley. In the London 2012 Paralympic Games she came in 5th in the 100m Breaststroke and 7th in the 200m Individual Medley.

At 14 years old, she was the youngest member of the US Paralympic Swim Team to compete in the London 2012 Paralympic Games.