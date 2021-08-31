Legally blind St. Louis swimmer wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

TOKYO – Native St. Louisan Colleen Young won silver in the Women’s 200m Individual Medley Monday at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
Young swam the race in 2:26.80. She was 5.36 seconds behind Carlotta Gilli of Italy who won gold.
“I’ve never medaled in the 2 IM internationally before. What an absolute dream of a race,” Young wrote on Instagram.
Young was born with albinism and is legally blind. She graduated from Lindbergh High School in 2016 and then attended Fairfield University. She graduated with a degree in Communications.
She is a three-time Paralympian (2012, 2016, 2020). She came in 8th in the Women’s 100m Backstroke earlier in these games. In the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games she got bronze in the 100m Breaststroke, 4th in the 100m Backstroke, and 5th in the 200m Individual Medley. In the London 2012 Paralympic Games she came in 5th in the 100m Breaststroke and 7th in the 200m Individual Medley.
At 14 years old, she was the youngest member of the US Paralympic Swim Team to compete in the London 2012 Paralympic Games.