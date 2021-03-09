Les Miles, Kansas agree to ‘mutual’ split after LSU report on sexual complaints

LAWRENCE, KANSAS – OCTOBER 05: Then -head coach Les Miles of the Kansas Jayhawks leads players onto the field prior to the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Memorial Stadium on October 05, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (NewsNation Now) — Les Miles is no longer head football coach at the University of Kansas after the two “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to a statement released by the university late Monday evening.

LSU released a law firm’s 148-page review of how the university has handled sexual misconduct complaints on Friday. Former LSU football coach Les Miles, fired in 2016, was placed on administrative hours later by Kansas, as the report revealed school officials at LSU considered firing him in 2013 because of his behavior with female student workers.

Miles was investigated after two female student workers in LSU’s football program accused the coach of inappropriate behavior.

Les Miles released the following statement after Kansas announced the split:

“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. I love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”

Kansas Director of Athletics Jeff Long released the following statement:

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program. There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

The review released by LSU concluded that failures in responding to sexual misconduct complaints at LSU stemmed largely from ambiguous policies and a lack of resources for “overburdened” employees.

BATON ROUGE, LA – NOVEMBER 28: Then-head coach Les Miles of the LSU Tigers look on during the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Two administrators were suspended and ordered to undergo sexual violence training following a review of the way officials handled complaints of sexual misconduct and violence against women, but dozens of student protesters who staged a sit-in Monday at the football building maintain additional action is needed.

The 67-year-old Miles has denied the allegations he made sexual advances toward students and has said he merely sought to serve as a mentor for students who expressed an interest in pursuing careers in sports.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

