Liddell leads Ohio State Past Illinois, 71-63

Former Belleville West star E.J. Liddell played a key role in Ohio State’s big win over Illinois on Thursday night in Columbus, OH. Liddell scored a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds as the two time state champion helped knock off his home state school.

The Illini grabbed a 20-9 first half lead after Kofi Cockburn’s slam dunk. Illinois lead by seven at halftime, 37-30.

In the second half, Liddell and teammate Kaleb Wesson took over. Liddell’s follow jam gave the Buckeyes a 53-51 lead. Wesson led all Ohio State scorers with 19 points. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu lead all players with 21 points in the contest.

The loss cost the Illini a shot at the conference title. They now stand 12-7 in conference play, one game back of Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Illinois finishes their regular season at home this Sunday when they host Iowa.