Liddell leads Ohio State Past Illinois, 71-63

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Belleville West star E.J. Liddell played a key role in Ohio State’s big win over Illinois on Thursday night in Columbus, OH. Liddell scored a double-double, 17 points and 11 rebounds as the two time state champion helped knock off his home state school.

The Illini grabbed a 20-9 first half lead after Kofi Cockburn’s slam dunk. Illinois lead by seven at halftime, 37-30.

In the second half, Liddell and teammate Kaleb Wesson took over. Liddell’s follow jam gave the Buckeyes a 53-51 lead. Wesson led all Ohio State scorers with 19 points. Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu lead all players with 21 points in the contest.

The loss cost the Illini a shot at the conference title. They now stand 12-7 in conference play, one game back of Maryland, Michigan State and Wisconsin. Illinois finishes their regular season at home this Sunday when they host Iowa.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News