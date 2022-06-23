Belleville, IL native E.J. Liddell is now an NBA player. The two time state basketball champion from Belleville West High School was picked in the second round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night, by the New Orleans Pelicans with the 41st pick. Liddell played his college basketball at Ohio State University. Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne talked to Liddell before he was selected in the draft and was excited for his future in the NBA.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction