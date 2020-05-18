Breaking News
Life after football: How Gary Pinkel⁩ started a foundation and found a new way to help kids

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – He left Mizzou football as their all-time winningest coach. Gary Pinkel led the Tigers to 10 bowl games during his 15-year run on the sideline. But he was feeling a void during retirement, which led to the creation of his foundation called GP M.A.D.E.

The goal is to help kids in three different groups. Kids battling leukemia/lymphoma, kids with physical disabilities, and kids who need scholarship support in order to attend college.

FOX 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne tells us how the foundation is off to a fast start.

