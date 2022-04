Larry Hughes Jr. announced on Instagram Tuesday that he will follow in his father’s footsteps and play his college basketball at Saint Louis University. Larry Hughes played for the Billikens 25 years ago and led SLU to the NCAA Tournament in his only season of college basketball. Hughes then went on to a 13 year NBA career.

Hughes Jr. led CBC to a state championship last month scoring 20 points in the title game. He was an all conference and all district selection this past season.