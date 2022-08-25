ST. CHARLES — It’s the start of a historic season on the Lindenwood campus.

The Lions begin NCAA Division I play in 2022-23, joining the Ohio Valley Conference earlier this year.

The Lindenwood Football team begins its season on September 10th against Houston Baptist. The Lions’ first home football game is against Keiser University. The first D-I home game is on October 1st against new conference foe Southeast Missouri.

Lindenwood can compete for conference titles immediately but can’t earn a bid to the national tournament until the 2026-27 season.