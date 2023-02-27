By know most people on the Lindenwood University campus have seen the shot! Saturday with just seconds left in overtime, Alton, Illinois native Kevin Caldwell Jr. connected on the game winning three pointer at the buzzer giving the Lions a victory over Arkansas Little Rock. That victory clinched a spot in the Ohio Valley Conference post season basketball tournament for Lindenwood. Caldwell, one of the longest tenured Lions on the team, makes that shot extra special.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction