ST. CHARLES, Mo — USA Hockey announced on Wednesday Lindenwood Women’s Ice Hockey Coach Shelley Looney will serve as an assistant coach for the 2022 U.S. Women’s National Hockey Team.

Looney is making her debut on the coaching staff of a U.S Women’s National Team. She is a two-time Olympian who helped USA Women’s Hockey to the Olympic gold medal in 1998.

Looney previously served as head coach for the 2019 and 2017 U.S. Women’s National University Team. She led the U.S. to a fourth-place finish in 2019 and a third-place showing in 2017.

Looney will be in her fourth season as the head coach of the Lindenwood Women’s Ice Hockey team in 2022-23.