Lindgren & Blues beat Stars again, 4-1

St. Louis Blues goaltender Charlie Lindgren defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Arnold J. Ward)

Charlie Lindgren did something on Friday night that no other Blues goalie in team history had ever done. Lindgren won his fifth straight game to start his Blues career. That’s a new team record. Lindgren stopped 26 of 27 Stars shots in the Blues 4-1 win at Enterprise Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Blues Logan Brown cracked the scorecard first. Vladimir Tarasenko then scored with just 11 seconds to go in the second period to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. After the Stars cut the lead in half at 2-1, Tarasenko scored again. This one was on the power play and his 11th goal of the season. Ivan Barbashev added an empty net goal to close out the scoring and the Blues 4-1 victory.

With the win, the Blues improve to 17-8-5 on the season, good for 39 points, just one point back of the division leading Minnesota Wild. The Blues take to the road on Sunday, with a three game Canadian road trip starting in Winnipeg to play the Jets.