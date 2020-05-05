Little League baseball tournament to held in St. Peters, albeit with changes to protect children

ST. PETERS, Mo. – The reopening of parts of the St. Louis area means the return of youth baseball and softball.

There are no games in St. Louis County with the stay-at-home order still in effect. Elsewhere, organizers have made the call to play ball.

The first youth tournament of the season is set for complexes in St. Peters and House Springs but with new measurements in place.

“We’re only going to allow three players in a dugout at the same time,” said organizer Rob Worstenholm, GameTime Tournaments. “The rest of the players are going to stand along the fence line there, six feet apart. But you know what, every single person I’ve talked to is so fired up to play, I think they would play by just about any dumb rules I give them.”

Not everyone’s crazy about the new rules, one coach said.

Spectators and players must stay six feet apart. The home plate umpire will now be six feet behind the pitcher. The catcher will be farther away from the batters. Players in the field cannot hold runners on base. About 600 players from 47 teams will compete this weekend.

Eight tournament weekends had already been lost to the pandemic, Worstenholm said.

“The kids are missing their sports really badly. I just wanted to give the kids a chance in a safe manner to be able to start their season,” he said.

There are teams, players, and families choosing not to play.

Parent/coach Rob Floyd of St. Louis Bears Youth Baseball said about 18 percent of families in his organization wanted to wait a little bit longer before returning to the field.

Just one Bears team will be in the tournament this weekend.

“We feel like being outside in 70-80 degree temperatures with the sun shining and open air, it’s as safe as we feel it can be. Looking at this from a child’s standpoint, a lot of kids are ready. At the same time, there are a lot of parents who aren’t ready. We’ve got to be respectful of their feelings as well,” Floyd said.

Tournaments were typically three times larger but he wanted to start small the first few weeks, see how it goes, and hopefully get more clarity from the state of Missouri and St. Louis County by June.